Mysterious Whale Buys 44 Trillion Dogelon Mars (ELON) Worth $8.4 Million in the Last 18 Days

A mysterious and unidentified whale purchased a whopping 44 trillion Dogelon Mars coins (ELON) for a staggering $8.4 million. This is arguably the biggest purchase in November 2021 in ELON.

The whale has been adding Dogelon Mars coins to his/her bags steadily for the last 18 days totaling to 44 trillion coins. The final purchase today made the price immediately jump to green and is up +4.3% in the 24-hours day trade.

Data on Etherscan.io shows that the whale purchased 44 trillion Dogelon Mars coins in three different transactions. WhaleStats scanned the transaction out and tweeted, ''A whale just bought 44,421,024,704,949 $ELON ($80,495,839 USD) in the last 18 days,'' and also added, ''Will #DogelonMars (@DogelonMars) follow in the footsteps of $SHIB?''

Also, what made the whale to believe that ELON could propel in price in the coming days is not known. However, rumours are doing the rounds that Binance would list ELON sometime during the first quarter of 2022 is making the rounds on social media.

Nonetheless, none of the rumours are confirmed and both Dogelon Mars and Binance have not made an official announcement about an upcoming listing.

The latest whale purchase has given fuel to the rumours that Binance could indeed list ELON and the whale in question could be an insider who knows the 'happenings'.

Some even stated that Binance might be the whale and are buying the tokens en masse before getting it listed. The point to be noted is that none of these speculations are confirmed and could be pure hearsay.

Another round of speculation come from Academy Binance, which is another wing of their company that educates people on cryptocurrencies. Recently, Academy Binance shared an article with the headline 'What are meme coins?' and also mentioned Dogelon Mars (ELON) in it.

Even the official handle of Dogelon Mars thanked Academy Binance for mentioning them in the article and tweeted, ''Thanks for the mention @binance $ELON.''

Also, as and when the speculations of a ELON and Binance listing hit the roof, Academy Binance deleted the article and the page shows '404 page not found'.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) at the time of publishing was trading at +$0.00000180 and is up +4.3% in the days trade.