Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Transfers 20 Trillion Coins Worth $1.13 Billion to a New Wallet Address

A mysterious and unidentified Shiba Inu whale quietly transferred 20 trillion SHIB coins worth a staggering $1.13 billion to a new and unknown wallet address.

This is arguably the largest ever transaction recorded during 'whale watching'. The anonymous whale transferred the 20 trillion coins from crypto.com to a wallet address that had no crypto history in its transactions.

To be specific, the whale moved 20,000,000,000,000 SHIB coins and is worth generational wealth of $1.13 billion. The motive and reason behind the transfer remains to be a mystery. The whale also paid a fee of $4,617.13 in Ethereum as gas fees for the transfer with another fee of 19.56 added to it.

Etherscan.io was the first to highlight the whale movement and the transaction stunned the whale watching community. The highest ever transaction recorded in 2021 was of $750 million worth of SHIB purchase, and the latest $1.13 billion overtook it and made jaws-drop by its sheer volume in price.

Whale watching enthusiasts believe that Robinhood could be behind the transactions and the top trading platform is moving out their profits to unknown outlets. However, the speculations are unwarranted and not confirmed and are pure hearsay that's coming out from the depths of social media.

Whales are increasingly making movements in Shiba Inu and since the last two months have entered in large numbers. The whale entry can be attributed to rumours that Robinhood would list Shiba Inu in the coming months after they release their much-awaited Crypto Wallet.

However, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev during an interaction with Jim Cramer on CNBC denied that the trading platform will get SHIB on board. Even Robinhood Comms Twitter handle stated that the firm will not list Shiba Inu anytime soon.

''We have not made any announcements with regards to SHIB or any other upcoming coins,'' they tweeted and also retweeted the same message at different intervals.

The coin remains bullish in the market and is now the most talked about cryptocurrency in the world leaving Bitcoin and Ethereum far behind and displays bullish sentiments. Shiba Inu, at the time of publishing, was trading at $0.00005318 and is down -4.04% in the day's trade.