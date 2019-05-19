Sega has confirmed 10 more titles are coming to the Sega Genesis Mini console that will be released later this year. The 10 include a legendary "Street Fighter" title, a pinball game involving a blue hedgehog whose movie is set to appear later this year, and a rare "Mega Man" title that's designed to bring nostalgia to fans of the blue bomber.

Polygon reported that Sega has announced that it is including "Mega Man: The Wily Wars" to the 40 titles featured in the upcoming Sega Genesis Mini console, the gaming company's entry into the nostalgia-inducing micro console trend led by Nintendo. The game will playable to all who acquire the console once it is released on Sept. 19.

An older "Mega Man" collection

"Mega Man: The Wily Wars" is actually a collection of the first three "Mega Man" titles: "Mega Man," "Mega Man II" and "Mega Man III." These titles were released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987, 1988 and 1990, respectively.

This collection was published on cartridge for players in Japan and PAL regions, and was also published in North America via the Sega Channel online service in 1994. The Sega Channel online service, however, didn't last long.

Sega Retro said "Mega Man: The Wily Wars" included a set of exclusive bonus stages, collectively referred to as the "Wily Tower," that are unlocked only after finishing all three "Mega Man" games. The "Wily Tower" features seven different stages, all of which puts players in a fight against the series' super villain Dr. Wily.

Other titles

Here are the other titles coming to the Sega Genesis Mini game console aside from "Mega Man: The Wily Wars."

Recently announced:

"Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball"

"Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition"

"Ghouls 'n Ghosts"

"Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium"

"Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle"

"Beyond Oasis"

"Vectorman"

"Golden Axe"

"Wonder Boy in Monster World"

Previously announced:

"Ecco the Dolphin"

"Castlevania: Bloodlines"

"Space Harrier 2"

"Shining Force"

"ToeJam & Earl"

"Comix Zone"

"Altered Beast"

"Earthworm Jim"

"Sonic the Hedgehog"

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

"Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine"

"Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse"

"World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck"

"Contra: Hard Corps"

"Streets of Rage 2"

"Thunder Force 3"

"Gunstar Heroes"

"Super Fantasy Zone"

"Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master"

"Landstalker"

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.