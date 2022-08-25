International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Mysterious Billboards Seen in Florida Warns Residents Not To Relocate to Texas Because of Mass Shootings

Mysterious billboards have emerged in Florida warning residents against moving to Texas due to the rising number of shootings in the state.

A large number of residents are leaving California to move to Texas, a soft-on-crime Golden State, for a better quality of life in the red states.

Mysterious billboards in Florida warn citizens against moving to Texas Twitter

The billboards read, "The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas. "The billboards also have a hooded figure with a crossed-out slogan: "Don't mess with Texas."

The "Texas Miracle" refers to former Gov. Rick Perry's description of the state's regulatory model, which helped it weather the Great Recession. "Don't mess with Texas," a favourite motto in the Lone Star State, is rooted in a 1980s anti-littering campaign, according to The New York Post.

Residents have seen these billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles, but it's unclear who placed these billboards. However, Fox Point Media allegedly leased the San Francisco billboard to the advertisers, which is located close to the intersection of Folsom and 7th Street.

The billboards show no party affiliation or sponsor. One theory states that the ad may have come from right-leaning Texans eager to keep liberal Californians away from their voting booths. Others thought that the message may have come from Californians in an attempt to slow an "exodus" to Texas, according to SFGate.

This article was first published on August 25, 2022
