MYBW 2025: Blockchain Gets National Stage as IOTA Headlines Malaysia's Flagship Web3 Event

Global distributed ledger innovator IOTA has been named title sponsor for Malaysia Blockchain Week (MYBW) 2025, the nation's flagship blockchain event returning this July at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Organised by Lydian Labs and helmed by Noelle Lee Yi Ching and Dr Ian Tan Wei Lun, MYBW aims to position Malaysia at the forefront of the Web3 movement. The event, scheduled to be held on July 21 and 22, comes after a successful debut in 2024, and this year brings even stronger global backing.

Dominik Schiener, Co-Founder of IOTA, said, "IOTA is proud to be the title sponsor of Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025, marking a shared commitment to inclusive innovation and responsible technology."

"With our new Mainnet, we offer a secure and efficient foundation for a truly decentralized digital economy," said Schiener, adding, "We look forward to connecting with builders across Malaysia who are ready to build their solutions on IOTA."

Known for its feeless, scalable, and energy-efficient protocol, IOTA supports real-world Web3 applications—ranging from smart cities to supply chains. Its partnership with MYBW signals international confidence in Malaysia's blockchain ambitions.

MYBW 2025 also draws high-profile support from major players like Base (by Coinbase), MIMOS, Kaspa Ecosystem Foundation, AILiquid, and JadaEx, among others. The event will highlight cutting-edge themes like DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure), AI in DeFi, cross-chain custody, and Layer2 innovations.

Attendees can expect keynotes, panel discussions, hackathons, VC pitch sessions, and airdrop activations, alongside regulatory and institutional conversations aimed at bridging Web2 and Web3.

Visitors can avail the tickets via myblockchainweek.com with early bird discounts while stocks last.