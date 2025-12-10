Myanmar Teen Becomes First Foreigner to Lose Singapore Long-Term Immigration Status Over Etomidate Vape Pod

A 15-year-old girl from Myanmar has become the first foreigner to have her Singapore long-term immigration status revoked for possessing an e-vaporiser pod containing etomidate, also known as a Kpod.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced the case in a joint statement on Monday, December 8.

The student was found carrying the pod during routine police check on November 14. Authorities said that she has been issued a Special Pass allowing her to remain in Singapore temporarily so she can assist police with separate ongoing investigations.

Once these investigations are completed, she will be deported and permanently barred from returning to Singapore.

This case marks the first enforcement action of this nature under Singapore's strengthened anti-vaping laws, which took effect on September 1.

The new framework allows authorities to revoke immigration passes of foreigners who possess or use Kpods, or who test positive for etomidate. The drug was recently classified as a Class C controlled substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

In a separate case, a 16-year-old Singaporean boy has been admitted to the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) for two months after repeatedly committing etomidate-related offences. He is the first abuser of the drug to be sent to the DRC since the substance was added to the controlled drug list.

According to MHA and HSA, the boy was first found with a regular vape on September 4. Less than a month later, on October 2, authorities discovered e-vaporisers containing etomidate at his home, marking his first recorded offence involving the drug.

He offended again on October 11, when he was arrested at home for possession and consumption of etomidate. His third and most serious incident came on October 23, when he was arrested after exhibiting slurred speech and abnormal behaviour in a private-hire vehicle.

Officials noted that individuals admitted to the DRC undergo structured rehabilitation programmes aimed at preventing reoffending. These may include psychological interventions, family-based support, religious counselling, and programmes designed to build pro-social behaviour.

After completing their time in the DRC, they must also undergo regular drug testing and supervision in the community, with the entire rehabilitation and supervision process lasting about a year.

The authorities also issued a strong warning to those involved in the illegal trade of etomidate-containing e-vaporisers. Importers face between three and 20 years in jail and up to 15 strokes of the cane, while sellers and distributors may be sentenced to between two and 10 years' imprisonment and up to five strokes of the cane.

MHA and HSA reiterated that the toughened laws reflect Singapore's zero-tolerance stance toward emerging drug threats and the misuse of vaping products.