The authorities of Myanmar stated on Tuesday that they have found eight coronavirus or COVID-19 cases among scores of people who came back from Malaysia, where the authorities have recently started detaining the undocumented migrants.

The officials of Myanmar stated that the new cases got detected in five different places among 120 people who flew home from Malaysia in this month. "All of them are in quarantine," Ministry of Health spokesman Than Naing Soe told Reuters, referring to the 120 people.

Myanmar Reported 191 Coronavirus Cases

Myanmar has reported 191 cases of the coronavirus and six people have died. Malaysian immigration authorities detained more than 1,800 migrants in at least two raids as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, officials there said. But the raids have raised concerns that vulnerable people will go into hiding and increase the risk of coronavirus infection in overcrowded detention centers.

Malaysia's health ministry said it had received a report of one coronavirus case among Myanmar nationals who were repatriated, but from a group of 473 people detained before the government imposed a coronavirus lockdown on March 18. Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah told a news conference that all detainees were now being screened for the coronavirus.

