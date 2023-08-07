My Lovely Liar Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

My Lovely Liar episode 4 will air on tvN Tuesday (August 8) at 8:50 pm KST. The fourth episode will feature the growing friendship between Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun as they get closer to each other. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The mini-series will revolve around the mystery romance between a woman with supernatural powers and her neighbor, who is a music producer. The story unfolds after the woman learns a secret about the man next door. She knows that he hides from the world because of this unspeakable secret.

Here is everything about the fourth episode of My Lovely Liar, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fourth episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on tvN Tuesday (August 8) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Lovely Liar episode 4:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

My Lovely Liar episode 4 will continue to focus on the romantic chemistry between the onscreen couple. Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha will get closer to each other in the upcoming chapter.

"Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha will grow closer after sharing each other's secrets. Please look forward to a butterflies-inducing change in their relationship as Mok Sol Hee begins to race full speed ahead in her romantic pursuit," the producers teased.

The K-drama features Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Si Woo, Ha Jong Woo, Park Kyung Hye, Song Jin Woo, and Jo Jin Se in supporting roles.