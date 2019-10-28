Selena Gomez shared her bright emotions on Instagram by posting a candid polaroid where she could be seen smiling with her friends. The warm-hearted photo had a caption that read - "Getting to celebrate this chapter with my friends means so much to me." Gomez has surprised her fans usually known as Selenators by giving them two back to back new singles from the newest released album. These two songs Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now are already winning the affection for her and making people feel for the music.

Lose You to Love Me song is inspired by the real-life experience of 27-year-old singer. According to Selena, this song gives hope and helps people to come out as a better version of themselves. On the other hand, Look at Her Now is a groovy number which will make musicophiles go shrug their waist like never before. Only two songs have been revealed from the latest album so far and there are more to add up in the list, supposedly. The surprising fact about these two songs is that both of them have been shot with an iPhone.

"Wolves" singer did not pass up a chance to celebrate the success of her latest released tracks with friends and why not? Such kind of comebacks deserve festivity and Selena Gomez hit the right chord by sharing the Polaroid of chilling with friends who have been with her in good as well as in bad times. A beautiful caption made that post even more memorable and lovely than ever. Raquelle Stevens who is a very close friend of the singer and is also seen in the polaroid, posted the same photo on her Instagram handle days before Selena. The interesting factor is that it got liked by Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin.

Lose You to Love me singer revealed in a show that she is not dating anyone currently and is single for the last two years. She has not been in any relationship after her breakup with Justin Beiber. It seems she is happier single and is only focusing on her career now.