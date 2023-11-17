My Dearest Ending, Episode 21 ( Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Dearest episode 21 (Finale) will air on MBC on Saturday (November 18) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will follow Yoo Gil Chae and Lee Jang Hyun as they chase their dreams. The onscreen couple will deal with a new challenge on Saturday. People in Korea can watch the historical romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

The mini-series follows a man named Lee Jang Hyun, who declares he will never get married. But the person falls in love with a woman named Yoo Gil Chae. Her strong desire to live and fall in love again after two unsuccessful relationships attracts him towards her. Namgoong Min will appear on screens as Lee Jang Hyun, while Ahn Eun Jin will portray Yoo Gil Chae.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The last episode of this historical romance drama will air on MBC on Saturday (November 18) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Dearest episode 21:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

My Dearest episode 21 will continue to focus on the romantic relationships between Lee Jang Hyun and Yoo Gil Chae. The chapter will follow the onscreen couple as they protect their love. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to the emotional rollercoaster on Saturday.

The mini-series received a broadcast extension earlier this month. The finale will air on Saturday (November 18). According to an MBC representative, the ending will focus on the deepened love story of Jang Hyun and Gil Chae. It will also feature the story of the prisoners' return.

"We carefully reviewed the broadcast extension of My Dearest, which is receiving lots of love. We made the final decision to extend it for one episode. We will put more effort into important scenes in the second half to improve the quality of the production and story. As the decision was made to properly portray the deepened love story of Jang Hyun and Gil Chae and the story of the prisoners' return, please show lots of interest and love until the end," a representative from MBC shared.