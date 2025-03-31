Muslims in Singapore to Celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on March 31, Declares Mufti

Singapore's top Islamic leader declared on Sunday, March 30, that Muslims in the country would celebrate Hari Raya Puasa on March 31.

Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir announced in a media statement that the crescent moon for the month of Syawal was visible above the Republic's horizon for 48 minutes after the sun set on March 30 based on astronomical calculations.

He said, "Therefore, I am pleased to declare that the first day of Syawal or Hari Raya Aidilfitri for the year 1446 Hijrah falls tomorrow."

Dr Nazirudin wished all the Muslims in Singapore a very blessed and happy Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

"May this Hari Raya bring us blessings and victory as a result of all our acts of worship and good deeds that we have undertaken throughout the past month of Ramadan," he added.