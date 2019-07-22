Known for his quirky Twitter habits, multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has once again caused quite a stir as he called alcohol a solution, technically.

Just as Musk's tweet appeared on Twitter's News Feed, SpaceX fans were quick to conclude that the SpaceX CEO was making a cryptic statement about the use of ethanol in his rockets, Express.co.uk reported on Sunday.

Later, replying to his tweet Musk wrote, "Just saw that on a T-shirt @Hyperloop competition," and posted the comment along with teary laughing emojis.

Musk, who has been called out for smoking marijuana on a public podcast, also got taunted by some of his followers on his chemically toxic habits.

In June, the Tesla CEO also changed his display picture on Twitter to that of a little monkey holding a blue coloured bottle of Bombay Sapphire gin.

"Alcohol is a solution to every alcoholic before they realise they are alcoholic," a user wrote.

"Thank you for validating my alcoholism," another user wrote.

As of now, it remains unclear if Musk was actually hinting at a potential rocket fuel, or was just messing around with his followers.

The tech mogul believes that an uncrewed SpaceX Starship could land on the moon by 2021, following which, a manned moon mission could be a quick possibility.

Earlier this month, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and completed its first commercial mission by deploying the communications satellite Arabsat-6A into a geosynchronous orbit.

Earlier last week, Musk unveiled his most groundbreaking project yet, a computer chip connected to exceptionally slender wires with electrodes on them, all of which were embedded in a person's brain by a surgical robot.

The Musk-led startup Neuralink seeks human trials of the project by 2020.