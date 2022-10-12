Musk Privately Spoke To Putin; Russian President Told Him Moscow Was Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons

Billionaire Elon Musk privately spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin before tweeting about the Ukraine peace plan, according to a report. He spoke to Russia's strongman in recent weeks. The Tesla boss reportedly revealed that Putin was determined to win this war no matter what happens.

Putin also told Musk that he was ready to use nuclear weapons. To defend annexed regions, Putin told the billionaire that the nuclear option remained in play.

Putin Told Musk He Was Ready to Use Nukes To Defend Annexed Regions

But Musk has denied the reports that he spoke to Putin recently. The billionaire claimed that his talks with the Russian President took place more than a year back.

"I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space," wrote Musk on Twitter.

Musk Claims He Didn't Speak To Putin In Recent Days

Ian Bremmer, a political scientist and columnist, claimed that Musk told him about his recent talks with Putin.

Bremmer stated that Musk "told me he had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine. He also told me what the Kremlin's red lines were."

"I have been writing my weekly newsletter on geopolitics for 24 yrs. I write honestly without fear or favor and this week's update was no different," tweeted Bremmer.

Underlining that he has always admired Musk as a unique and world-changing entrepreneur, Bremmer said that he has praised Musk publically multiple times.

"I've long admired musk as a unique and world-changing entrepreneur, which I've said publicly. He's not a geopolitics expert."

Bremmer wrote in his newsletter this week that Musk told him that Putin was "prepared to negotiate," but only if Crimea remained a Russian territory, if Ukraine accepted a form of permanent neutrality, as well as Ukraine recognizing Russia's annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, according to Daily Star.

