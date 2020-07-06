Kyle Hunter is a popular name in the music industry. Also known for his stage name as K Sparks, he's been actively working since 1993. Kyle hails from Queens, New York, and knows very well what kind of music people around him are looking forward to hearing. In these 25+ years, he's worked hard to only give the best to his fans. In an interview with Supexmag earlier, when Kyle was asked to describe his music, he said, "Eclectic range of styles that include traditional rapping, and spoken word at times."

K Sparks writes his own songs and along with various studio albums, so far, he released 100 mixtapes in his career. In 2008, Kyle's career excelled in hip hop music. His album 'Definition' released that year and became a massive hit. Along with great response from music lovers, the album witnessed more than 25,000 downloads. His career rose higher with the release of 'Take Em High'. Fans love to hear his music so much that his shows have been sold out many times.

K Sparks has worked with renowned artists from the music industry such as KiD CuDi, Sabina Ddumba, Ahmad (rapper), Joell Ortiz, DJ Envy, The Pharcyde, Radio Personality for Hot 97 Peter Rosenberg, Jarren Benton, Loaded Lux, Nick Cannon, and Rapsody from the Kendrick Lamar album To Pimp a Butterfly. All this indeed gave a bigger boost and a sense of confidence for him about his own work.

But along with being such an exceptional musician, his writing skills are to the T. In 2012, Kyle started working as a ghostwriter by a music agent. He uses his flair of writing to make movies, commercials, and television creative and entertaining.

But that's not it. Kyle Hunter is immensely talented and music is his forever love. He founded the company Rhythm Couture along with his business partner Robert Ronci. Kyle is the CEO of this company that aims to bring in diversity and ownership to music licensing. The Rhythm Couture brand provides custom music for television, commercials, movies, and also corporate purposes. It also gives a good career opportunity to those who aspire to be as big as Kyle in the music industry.

With so many achievements and good work under his profile, Kyle Hunter aka K Sparks has indeed carved a niche for himself. With his talent, deep understanding of music and getting the right chords of what his audience wants, he has only grown in his career and is unstoppable.