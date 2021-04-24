Music Producer Aikarth Purohit Sets An Example To Aspiring Artists With His Promising Work

The right amount of confidence and immense talent is essential to thriving in life. Aikarth Purohit is a perfect mix of the same, along with lots of creativity. His love and dedication towards music helped him become one of India's most popular independent artists. Today, the 27-year-old from Rajasthan is a successful music producer and runs a studio called Baselard Studios.

Aikarth Purohit's musical journey began in the year 2013 when he was just 19. But the teenager had lots of passion and creativity inside him that the world needed to see. Aikarth has expertise in Pop music, Bollywood, Punjabi, Hip Hop, and Rock. This versatility helped him be a winner in every project or task he had taken in the past many years.

Talking about some of his promising work, Aikarth Purohit has collaborated with Mohit Lalwani, Baawle Chore, and Zee Music Company. The artist also had a collaboration with Zoom Car, MG Motors; composed jingles for top brands like Suzuki and Indira IVF, and acted in several Punjabi Music videos. Aikarth was dubbing for Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal, released in 2020.

Aikarth Purohit is a pro in different types of music genres. But he also has his favourites. About the same, he revealed, "Yeah, I mostly prefer Heavy Metal, Rock, and Neo-classical genre of songs for the big shows and in my free time too. Rest is like if the event or concerts are at mid-level, I prefer Bollywood pop songs, Sufi, Rock and whatever that matches well with the taste of the crowd." When it comes to musical instruments, he captivates people with his amazing Guitar and Piano skills.

With his heart and mind in the right place, Aikarth achieved so many feats all by himself. But the music producer says he still has a long way to go. The artist has a great fan following from all over India. But he also has a quirky message to those who are yet to discover him. When asked how he would describe his music to those who have never heard his work, he responds, "Umm, I can say One Stop Solution For Music."

Attachments area