Music High Court is defining the future of electronic music culture in India

Music entrepreneurs and curators Shrey Dua and Arpit Gawri are defining the course for the future of electronic music culture in India with their brand, Music High Court. Within a short time span, they have managed to make a huge mark in the industry with their standout music releases and branding strategies.

Founded by Shrey Dua and Arpit Gawri in 2015, the venture started off as an online publication and music discovery platform for the Indian audiences, and since then has expanded into an internationally recognized record label, working with over 50+ international artists including 2 Grammy Nominated producers.

"The primary objective of this concept was to expand the market for significantly new music into India's electronic music industry. There was a noticeable gap in the industry since a majority of the audiences were either inclined to Bollywood or regional music, or the very commercially popular electronic music. Our objective has been to work in that middle ground and make it the next big thing for the new age audiences", says co-founder Shrey Dua, who has worked extensively in the music business space in India with Sony Music India, Kitty Su, and Sunburn Festival, etc for more than a decade now.

In December 2018, they launched their live experience IP, MHC Throwdown – hosting live concerts across India and Europe. To date, they've hosted highly acclaimed shows with artists like TroyBoi, ATLiens, Nitti Gritti, San Holo, K?D, Tisoki, Snavs, Holly, etc. They are the first Indian record label to have hosted a live event showcase at the famous annual Amsterdam Dance Event.

"Quality over quantity has been a major focus point for us. Be it our shows or label releases, it's important for us to maintain a definitive standard. This allows us to focus on every small aspect on each release properly, pushing it to its full potential", says Arpit Gawri aka 32Stitches, who is also a music producer and composer himself with releases on labels such as Universal, Trap Nation, Proximity, NoCopyrightSounds, Magic Music etc, with more than 30 million streams on his releases. He also won the IMA Award for Best EDM Song 2020.