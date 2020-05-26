The Federal Bureau of Investigation to has joined in a massive manhunt extending three states for a 23-year-old University of Connecticut student who is armed with several stolen guns and is wanted for killing two men including an army veteran, a kidnapping and a home invasion.

The Pennsylvania law enforcement authorities on Monday released a new surveillance photo of Peter Manfredonia that shows him walking along railroad tracks carrying a large duffel bag in which he keeping several stolen guns.

Police describe Peter Manfredonia as 6'3" 240 lbs, last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Anthony Petroski said in a tweet that the 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia is "armed and dangerous" and should not be approached. He was last seen Sunday in East Stroudsburg.

Peter Manfredonia, is a native of Newtown and began his spree of murder and mayhem on Friday morning in an attack on a dirt road in Willington, Connecticut, that left a 62-year-old dead and another man seriously injured, state police said.

He is also suspected in the killing of a 23-year-old man in the town of Derby, Conn., on Sunday.

Police say Manfredonia stole firearms and a truck during a home invasion in Willington.

In meantime NBC Connecticut journalist Heidi Voight revealed that the parents of Peter Manfredonia have hired a criminal defense attorney who is expected to make a statement.

" And we're learning Peter Manfredonia's parents have hired Hamden criminal defense attorney Michael Dolan, who will be speaking live to the press at 6pm. We'll bring it to you as it happens. This story just keeps developing. NBC Connecticut weekday morning anchor," Heid Voight tweeted.

'See What Happens When I Snap,' Peter Manfredonia Wrote on Bedroom Wall Before Double Homicide

Social media has been abuzz with the "intent of evil" written on the walls of Peter Manfredonia's bedroom. The writings scribbled on the walls allegedly by Peter Manfredonia are being interpreted as signs on his anger and intent to harm.

"I'm not angry, I'm upset" read one of the scribbled writings on his wall.

"We saw what happened when Adam snapped," Peter Manfredonia in his bedroom referring to the Sandy Hook killer Adam Lanza, who shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children between six and seven years old, and six adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

"We saw what happens when Thanos snapped," he wrote on the wall before writing, "Now they see what happens when I snap."