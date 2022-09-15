Munnar Holiday Announces Customised Holiday Tours to Munnar

Munnar Holidays, the reputed travel company in Kochi, Kerala, has announced free holiday plans to Munnar. Interested travelers can book a Munnar tour package in 3 simple steps and get a customized holiday itinerary.

About Munnar

Munnar, in Kerala, is a popular hill station since the British Raj. After independence, it turned into one of the most visited tourist destinations in India. The breathtaking views of rolling hills covered with lush tea gardens and cardamom plantations make this place no less than heaven. Munnar town is a neat and clean colonial town with vibrantly painted buildings.

Munnar is best known as a honeymoon destination. It also ranks among the top adventure tourist places.

The Anamudi Peak, at a height of 2695 meters, is regarded as "The Everest of South India." The Rock Cave is one of the mystical places of Munnar and lesser known ones.

One of the biggest attractions of Munnar is its Neelakurinji flowering season. The Neelakurinji plant is found only in Munnar, and it blooms once in 12 years. This makes it a highly special phenomenon. The last bloom was in 2018. The next bloom will be in 2030. During the flowering season, Munnar turns a beautiful blue.

