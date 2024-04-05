Mumbai's Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Palm Grove: A 5-Star Oasis for business travelers

K. Raheja Realty, a developer with a strong presence in India, has undertaken numerous projects across various real estate sectors and cities. One of their ventures, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Palm Grove is a five-star hotel near Juhu Beach, Mumbai. The hotel provides sea-facing rooms and suites, private meeting rooms, and banquet halls to accommodate visitors. Guests can enjoy dining at the in-house restaurants during their stay.

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Palm Grove includes 115 guest rooms and ample business space, catering to corporate professionals and other travellers to the city. Conference rooms and workstations make it conducive to business gatherings, while its rooftop areas are ideal for weddings and special events. Restaurants serve a variety of local and international cuisines. Additionally, guests can access amenities such as a gym, salon, and 24/7 coffee bar.

"Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Palm Grove is not just a hotel; it's a destination where business meets leisure seamlessly," Shankar Tekchandani, a spokesperson for K. Raheja Realty, stated. "We take pride in providing a conducive environment for professionals to network, collaborate, and achieve their business objectives."

Hospitality Projects

Established in 1956, K. Raheja Realty has been a prominent name in the real estate industry for over 67 years. The company has developed a diverse portfolio of projects in hospitality ventures, notable among which is the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Palm Grove in Juhu, Mumbai, the Retreat Hotel and Convention Centre in Madh Island, Mumbai, and The Carlton in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

While owning properties like Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Palm Grove, Juhu, the company has strategically partnered with several global hospitality brands for management. For instance, the Conrad Pune is managed by the American hospitality company Hilton Worldwide, the Courtyard by Marriott in Chennai, and the J.W. Marriott in Juhu, Mumbai, both by Marriott International Inc.