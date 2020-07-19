Many people got injured during a Bible study session, which took place on Saturday afternoon when an alleged member of the group stabbed the pastor of the church before getting stopped by the local police chief who was present at the Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, Virginia.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at around 3 pm when a member of the church stabbed the pastor. Two of the church members reportedly helped the pastor, which include the Police Chief of Fairfax County, Ed Roessler. A witness gave a description to the WLJA news organization, of the incident.

Police Chief Tried to Help

"He did his part in the moment," the witness mentioned. "Sometimes we can't prevent injury. I know people were injured but it could have been worse, I do believe. I think it could have been a lot worse. There are a lot of emotions but I do have faith that everything is going to be okay."

As per the news outlet, the police chief has been in a leadership position with the Fairfax County Police since 2010. Another pastor of the church named Brett Fuller released a statement that reads, "Today, in a routine church educational setting, one of our pastors was assaulted by an attendee. Two church members came to the pastor's aid and valiantly risked their own lives to defend him.

"In the process, one of our members was injured. The pastor and one of the members are being treated at Reston Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The other member involved sustained injuries that did not require medical attention. The assailant was taken into captivity at the scene."

He further mentioned that they are praying for all the injured people and thanked all the people who were concerned. Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect has been taken into custody.