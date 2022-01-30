Multiple People Including Kids Found Unconscious by Ohio Hotel Pool in a Suspected Carbon Monoxide Incident

At least 16 people were said to be found unconscious by the side of an indoor pool at an Ohio hotel on Saturday. A Carbon Monoxide incident is suspected behind 12 people including a 2-year-old girl being hospitalized. According to WCMH, officers responded to reports of a toddler found unconscious in water in the indoor pool of a Hampton Inn in Marysville around 5:30 pm.

Local 911 dispatchers also received multiple calls about individuals being unconscious near the pool area while officers were responding to the scene. According to police, seven people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Marysville Police Chief Tony Brook noted that the victims reported symptoms of a burning throat and dizziness.

According to reporter Jonathon Jackson of WCMH-TV in Columbus, Memorial Hospital in Marysville later reported receiving 11 patients including six children. The identities of the victims are not clear at the moment.

'Life-threatening levels of Carbon Monoxide'

Jackson further informed in his tweet that 2' of those patients are stabilized and recovering, 5 are still in serious condition, and 4 have been treated and released.'

"Marysville Police Chief reports that the fire department identified life-threatening levels of Carbon Monoxide coming from the pool area," Jackson reported in another tweet.

Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the Dispatch that the source behind the suspected Carbon Monoxide leak was not clear at the moment. The chief did not provide the ages of the victims but noted that both adults, as well as children, were involved.

The circumstances that led to a group of people dropping unconscious by the pool are not clear at the moment. An investigation has been launched to establish a cause behind the incident.

A comment from Hilton, the parent company of Hampton Inn over the incident was not available at the moment.