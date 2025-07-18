Multi-Vehicle Collision on Causeway After Singapore Car Enters Bus Lane

Three Singapore-registered cars and a public bus created a chaos on road along the Causeway after one of the vehicles allegedly slammed into the bus lane on Thursday, July 17.

After the collision, a damaged grey car was seen straddling two lanes in a video posted to Facebook, with a black car in front and a white car behind. The grey vehicle's right side had crumpled in the collision, and its rear tire had come off.

In another video, the black car's rear bumper was clearly damaged. On the bus lane, a Causeway Link bus that was a part of the collision was seen motionless.

According to a statement released by Johor police on Thursday, the incident happened at approximately 11.19 am, while the cars were enroute to Woodlands Checkpoint.

Investigations revealed that a grey BYD car abruptly veered into the bus lane, causing the bus to collide with the car's right side because it was unable to stop in time.

After that, the grey car skidded and collided with two other cars in the left lane that were registered in Singapore.

All of the drivers involved have filed a report, according to the police, and there were no injuries. The accident is still being investigated.

In order to prevent accidents, they also advised drivers to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic laws.