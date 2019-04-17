MUJI Jewel Changi Airport has opened in conjunction with the soft opening of Jewel Changi Airport on Thursday, 11 April 2019, preceding MUJI Jewel Changi Airport's Grand Opening ceremony on Friday, 26 April 2019.

Located at the second floor of Jewel Changi Airport, a world-class retail and dining destination, MUJI Jewel Changi Airport (#02-227 to 229) is Singapore's 1 st duplex MUJI store, spanning over 1300sqm in size.

At the new store, shoppers can browse an extensive range of over 4,000 merchandise that's aimed

at meeting the desires and demands of the fast-paced Singaporean lifestyle. The large product range

includes apparels, furniture, kitchen wares, toiletries, stationery and food items. Both local and tourists can also look forward to a beautifully decorated 88-seater Café&Meal MUJI located at 3F,

with glass balcony that overlooks the passing sky train.

Being seamlessly linked to Changi Airport, Asia's most connected international airport. The opening

of MUJI Jewel Changi Airport marks a significant presence of MUJI in Singapore, and a window to

showcase MUJI and its concept to the world, while establishing communications with both local and

international visitors.

With this new store in place, MUJI Singapore continues to contribute to the local market by offering

the timeless idea of a simple pleasant life, and delivering products and services that are trusted by

customers.

EXCLUSIVE STORE DESIGN

MUJI Jewel Changi Airport is designed by Super Potato; a renowned design company based in Tokyo, Japan who have in their portfolio completed outstanding projects including Grand Hyatt Singapore - GALLERY.

The duplex store is more spacious with an interior that features a mixture of contemporary and local traditional elements. The furnishing adopts materials such as "wood, steel, and earth" with a unique touch and texture that are minimally yet boldly used in the store.

Extending on the concept "Fusion of local culture and MUJI", a walk in the store will reveal surprises at every corner; spotting familiar old-fashioned household items such as vintage window grills, antique rotary phone, steel table fan, film camera and more. These elements add to the value of timeless designs and intrigued shoppers as they enter.

In studying materials related to the concept of "Fusion of local culture and MUJI", the encounter with recycled lumber from old houses that are no longer in use along with modernization of architecture in South East Asia evoked the idea of introducing the antique lumber into "wood" section of the 3 important elements "wood, steel and earth". Recycled lumber with the trace of handicraft has an abundant local flavour and good atmosphere of South East Asia. With that beautifully mixed with MUJI products, we encourage customers to experience the unique MUJI identity in the store.