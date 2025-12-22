MUIS to Distribute S$4.3M Year-End Payout to Over 6,000 Low-Income Households in Singapore

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) announced that more than 6,000 low-income households will receive a special year-end payout totaling S$4.3 million, aimed at helping families manage end-of-year expenses.

Each household is expected to receive approximately S$300, in addition to regular monthly zakat financial assistance.

Introduced in 2012, the year-end payout is intended to support households with accumulated bills, outstanding payments, and loans.

MUIS also confirmed that children of zakat beneficiaries will continue to receive S$150 each under the Reqab assistance scheme, which covers school-related expenses such as uniforms, books, and essential supplies.

Around S$1.3 million has been allocated for this scheme, benefitting an estimated 8,600 children and teenagers aged 18 years and below.

For example, a family of five with three school-going children who qualifies for both zakat, the year-end payout, and Reqab assistance could receive a total of S$1,350, MUIS said.

Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, encouraged beneficiaries to make full use of the support.

"The assistance provided by MUIS helps ensure that children are prepared for the new school year, giving them a strong start and peace of mind," he said, as quoted by The Straits Times. "By investing in their education, we are strengthening the foundations of our community and building resilience for the future."

Earlier in 2025, MUIS had distributed nearly S$3.1 million in zakat funds to 8,200 beneficiaries as part of its annual Ramadan disbursement, reflecting the council's continued commitment to supporting the community throughout the year.