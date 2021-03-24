Mrs South Africa Globe 2020!! Mbalizethu Mkhize

Super mom, international model, serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Ms South Africa Globe 2020. She's born and raised in South Africa, and is now relocating to Los Angeles, setting a new standard of what can be achieved in one life, she's lived multiple dreams. The next destination? Acting.

Mbali is a single mother to a son who seems to have inherited his mother's intelligence, ambition and strong work ethic. He's currently studying towards a bachelors degree in neuroscience at one of the U.S.'s top 100 universities, located in the heart of New York City, with dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon (The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree!).

Although some might be intimidated by this strong businesswoman and her beauty, you'd be wrong to do so, as impressive as she is, her most striking characteristic is her sweet demeanor and gentle disposition. In short, she's one of the most approachable beauties I've come across in a while, she doesn't stop talking! It is, therefore, no surprise that Mbali is best known for her love of life, friendly nature, and magnetic personality; an embodiment of honesty, confidence, and ambition. She is a truly liberated woman who's perpetually on a journey of self-improvement, touching the lives of others as she goes. My parting words to her: strut those legs and keep that crown high, queen!

Her favourite quote:

"There is no passion to be found playing small: in settling for a life that's less than the one you are capable of living"

– Nelson Mandela –

Interesting facts

1. She loves to travel. She's been to over 40 countries around the world.

2. She has been an entrepreneur all her life.

3. Her son is her best friend.

4. She was the face of Nivea for Africa for 6 years

5. Top 10 Maxim Cover Girl 2018

6. Favourite TV show: Peaky Blinders

Make sure to catch her on BBC's Lifestyle's !