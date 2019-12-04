A woman's perspective can change a lot about how one looks at history. British writer Alison Hume is all set to rewrite the historical tale of Stamford Raffles, founder of modern Singapore, through his wife's point of view, in an upcoming series titled Mrs Raffles.

In a report published by Variety, it was stated that the series would be produced by 108 Media. Alison Hume, known for her work as creator and executive producer of the BBC series The Sparticle Mystery, and the BBC drama Rocket Man, would be the lead writer and showrunner.

Revealing details about the upcoming project, the production company said that the new series is an adaptation of 'Olivia & Sophia', a novel written by Singapore-based writer Rosie Milne. "The untold story of their extraordinary adventures in the early 1800s will immerse viewers in the exotic and diverse countries of Southeast Asia through a thrilling mix of character-driven fiction and factual historical events," said the company.

Hume to write the story

Talking about her upcoming project, Hume, who won the British Academy Children's Award and Royal Television Society Award for Summerhill in 2008, said: "Mrs Raffles is a fabulous adventure of two extraordinary British women – and the man they both married – a humble clerk who became the founder of modern-day Singapore and a leading (Slavery) abolitionist. Southeast Asia in the first half of the nineteenth century is a time and place untouched by television drama – providing a gorgeous backdrop to explore fresh, challenging and thought-provoking, unusual and diverse stories."

108 Media ropes in Richard Mewis

The production house further revealed that the project will be developed through 108 Media's London office by producer Richard Mewis of Good and The Day of the Triffids fame producer. The production house is coming up with an equity media fund next year which would finance the new project. The executive producers of the show will be 108 Media's CEO, Abhi Rastogi, and its president of production/development, Justin Deimen.