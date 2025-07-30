MrBeast Becomes First YouTuber to Hit 400 Million Subscribers, Gets Custom Play Button

Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, has reached a historic milestone by becoming the first individual YouTuber to surpass 400 million subscribers. He celebrated the achievement with a photo alongside YouTube CEO Neal Mohan and a custom-made Play Button awarded by the platform.

The Play Button is unlike any before, crafted from polished metal and featuring a shiny blue stone in the center. MrBeast shared the image on social media with a caption that read, "400,000,000 Subscriber Play Button! Thank you, YouTube."

Fan Reactions and Online Buzz

The post quickly went viral, sparking a range of reactions. Some praised his hard work, while others joked about his serious expression in the photo. One user wrote, "You are YouTube. They owe you more than that." Another said, "You deserve more! You worked hard for it."

Others added humorous comments, with one challenging MrBeast to go back to his early video style by saying "Desu" 100,000 times on camera.

Record-Breaking Numbers

MrBeast reached the 400 million mark on June 1, leaving behind all competitors. T-Series, the second-most subscribed channel, stands at around 299 million. This massive lead underlines MrBeast's dominance in online content creation.

Reflecting on his journey, Mr. Beast shared an emotional note. He recalled being told a decade ago that he was wasting his time. He said he stayed committed, working nonstop for seven years before gaining recognition. "The greatest gift in life is being able to wake up every day with a purpose," he wrote.