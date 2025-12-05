MPA Urges Singaporeans to Stay Alert at Sea as North-East Monsoon Brings Rougher Conditions

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has called on the public to exercise greater caution when travelling or taking part in water activities during the ongoing north-east monsoon season, which is expected to continue until March 2026.

In a statement issued on December 4, the authority noted that the monsoon period may bring stronger winds, choppy seas and bouts of moderate to heavy rainfall. Such weather conditions increase risks for both recreational users and vessel operators.

The MPA stressed that individuals engaging in sea-based leisure activities — including kayaking, canoeing, sailing and windsurfing — should always wear life jackets. Before heading out, they are encouraged to check weather forecasts and tidal information, inspect their equipment, follow established safety guidelines and ensure they are familiar with emergency procedures. Relevant updates can be found on the National Environment Agency's website.

The authority also advised the public to refrain from entering the water during stormy or unpredictable weather. Operators of water sports activities are permitted to refuse service if conditions are deemed unsafe or if participants pose a risk to themselves or others. Operators are also expected to maintain their equipment properly and ensure participants are briefed and equipped with life jackets.

In its advisory, the MPA reminded passengers on ferries and other vessels to follow basic safety practices. These include keeping a firm three-point contact when boarding or alighting, staying seated while the vessel is in motion, securing loose belongings and being aware of the location of life jackets and emergency exits. In any emergency situation, passengers should remain calm and follow crew instructions.

The authority also urged port users to secure vessels and cargo properly and keep firefighting and life-saving equipment in full working condition, in line with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea and local port regulations. All personnel should be familiar with safety procedures, while vessels must travel at safe speeds, observe collision-prevention rules and ensure proper mooring arrangements when berthed alongside another vessel.

For vessels at anchor, crew members are advised to stay alert to changing weather conditions, maintain engines in a state of readiness for quick manoeuvring and wear life jackets when boarding or disembarking.

As part of heightened safety efforts during the monsoon months, MPA inspectors will intensify checks on ferries, harbour craft and pleasure craft. These inspections will focus on vessel condition, boarding and disembarking procedures, the functionality of firefighting and life-saving equipment and the overall preparedness of operators to handle emergencies.

The MPA's port master, Captain Chong Jia Chyuan, said, "As the monsoon season sets in, port users and the public are reminded to remain vigilant, plan their activities carefully, and take all necessary precautions to protect lives and property."

"Safety at sea is a collective effort," as quoted by The Straits Times.

Chairman of the National Maritime Safety at Sea Council chairman Ishak Ismail said, "The north-east monsoon brings challenging conditions that demand extra vigilance from our entire maritime community."

He added that during recent industry visits, the council observed robust and coordinated safety measures between ferry operators such as Batam Fast and the Singapore Cruise Centre, which manages the terminal.