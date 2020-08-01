British actor Idris Elba has confirmed that a big-screen version of Luther, the critically acclaimed drama series starring himself, is under development. He shared the news while addressing the press after accepting the BAFTA Special Award at the Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards.

"I've maintained I'd like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards -- a film. And I'm looking forward to making that happen. It is happening," said Elba, who has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance on the show.

Recognition From BAFTA

In the series created by Neil Cross, Elba was seen as DCI John Luther, a genius detective with a gift to solve murders, but his mind can't always save him from the violence of his passions. The show ended its five-season run in 2019.

The London-born star is being recognized by BAFTA for his craft and for pushing for diversity and new talent. "With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit bolder with the storylines. And (you can be) a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther," he added.

Hopes to Write and Direct More

Elba also shared that he would like to direct and write more, as well as act. With his own production company, he said that he has been producing "solidly for about five years. I love it, it is a really slow burn thing, and you cultivate your land really slowly, but it is really satisfying".

He added: "I love acting, and I'd like to win a BAFTA as an actor one day." Asked about championing new talent, Elba said: "We've all got a duty -- each one, teach one, and to give others an opportunity. I wouldn't be here if someone didn't think I didn't have talent. You have to pay it forward."

(With inputs from agencies)