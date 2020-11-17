Mouthwash can kill the coronavirus or COVID-19 within 30 seconds of getting exposed to the deadly virus inside a laboratory, scientific research has discovered. The preliminary result comes ahead of the clinical trial whether using the mouthwash can reduce the levels of the deadly disease in the saliva of the patient, as per reports.

The Cardiff University report stated that the mouthwashes having at least 0.07 percent cetyl pyridinium chloride (CPC) showed the 'promising signs' of fighting against the virus. The report, The Virucidal Efficacy of Oral Rinse Components Against SARS-CoV-2 In Vitro, is going to be peer-reviewed.

But, it supports the results from another research published last week that discovered CPC-based mouthwashes are effective in decreasing the viral role of coronavirus. The new test was conducted out by researchers at the university's laboratory mimicked the conditions of a person's naso/oropharynx passage making use of the mouthwash brands include Dentyl.

COVID-19 and Mouthwashes

A clinical trial is going to examine how effective mouthwash is in decreasing the viral load in the saliva of coronavirus patients at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, with the results due to be published in the first part of 2021. Dentyl is the only mouthwash brand in the UK to take part in the 12-week clinical trial, which is led by Professor David Thomas from Cardiff University and named, "The measurement of mouthwash anti-viral activity against Covid-19".

"Whilst these mouthwashes very effectively eradicate the virus in the laboratory, we need to see if they work in patients and this is the point of our ongoing clinical study. It is important to point out the study won't give us any direct evidence on viral transmission between patients, which would require a different type of study on a much larger scale. The ongoing clinical study will, however, show us how long any effects last, following a single administration of the mouthwash in patients with Covid-19," Dr. Thomas stated.

"Although this in-vitro study is very encouraging and is a positive step, more clinical research is now clearly needed. We need to understand if the effect of over-the-counter mouthwashes on the Covid-19 virus achieved in the laboratory can be reproduced in patients, and we look forward to completing our clinical trial in early 2021," he added.

Dr. Nick Claydon, a specialist periodontologist stated that he believed the study was 'very valuable'. He mentioned that if the positive results are reflected in the clinical trial of Cardiff University, CPC-based mouthwashes like Dentyl used in the in-vitro research can become an important addition to the routine of the people.