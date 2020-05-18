The Coronavirus outbreak has affected the lives of millions of people all over the world but it looks like the virus infection is helping mother Earth to recover in many ways. The environment has undoubtedly benefitted ever since the countries have imposed mandatory shutdown forcing people to stay indoors, due to which there is less traffic and pollution these days. Yes, Earth is healing.

Recently, there were multiple reports of wild animals and endangered species spotted on public places and otherwise busy streets clearly indicating that these creatures are enjoying their time without any human interference.

Now, a photo showing a stunning view of Mount Everest apparently shot from Kathmandu, which is 200 kilometres away from Earth's highest mountain above sea level, has started doing the rounds on social media.

Is it a Fake Photo?

While many claim it to be a fake photo, it seems it is not. Thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Mt, Everest, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas, is now clearly visible from the Kathmandu valley as the air quality has significantly improved in India and Nepal with less vehicular emission and factories being closed.

The breathtaking picture was initially shared by Nepali Times on Twitter with the caption: "The COVID-19 Lockdown has cleaned the air over Nepal and northern India. So much so that for the first time in many years, Mt Everest can be seen again from Kathmandu Valley even though it is 200km away."

It is understood that the mesmerizing picture was clicked from Chobar in Kathmandu by photographer Abhushan Gautam, who claims it to be the first time in many years. Gautam has also shared some pictures with Google Earth referencing on his Twitter handle that show how Mt. Everest is visible from Kathmandu valley when there's extremely clear weather.

The unusual sight has impressed many netizens, who have been commenting "Nature always healed herself" and "Let nature takeover", to name a few. The images have been going viral on social media since then.

Similarly, in May and April, images showing Mt Everest visible from a village in Bihar, other mountain ranges clearly seen from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab had also surfaced on viral on social media.