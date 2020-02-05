They say "all that glitters is not gold" but gold was once the more premium and sought after color option when it came to phones. Back when the iPhone 5S was launched in 2013, Apple was promoting the new gold colorway a little too much, but the fascination with gold phones seems to have faded over the years as smartphones now come in snazzy blues and purples with graduation effects which look more alluring. For people who don't like colorpop, there's the understated black. Apple still has a gold color option for the current iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, but it's not that gold after all, save for the frame.

However, the gold trend could make a comeback as a new gold version of Motorola's new Razr foldable smartphone has been leaked online.

Motorola Razr in gold

Reliable Twitter leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted leaked images of the 2019 Motorola Razr in gold trim and it looks way better than the standard black version.

The new Razr, which has just started shipping to early buyers, is currently available only in black, but is nowhere close to the premium-looking gold version that has just been leaked.

More premium-looking than black

As can be seen from the leaked images, the phone has a mix of black and gold, with the top half housing the secondary display, having a glossy black glass finish and the bottom half with the recessed Motorola logo in a textured matte gold coat. The two colors provide a striking contrast and complement each other really well. However, the gold color may not appeal to everybody's taste, but the Razr is by nature a showy phone due to its foldable form factor, and the gold is the ultimate show-off color.

The leak does not share any details about the specs of the gold Motorola Razr, so it will most probably have the same specs as the standard Noir Black Razr. There's also no word on when the golden Rarz might be available, or whether it will be priced at $1,499 or will it carry a price premium due to the premium color.

Those who ordered the Motorola Razr will get it in the Noir Black colorway, so if you're planning to buy one and like what you see in this leak, we suggest you wait till Motorola makes the gold Razr official.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Motorola Razr will need to buckle up as Samsung is looking set to launch the Galaxy Z Flip which will have a similar clamshell design. The phone is said to sport Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass display which could be more durable than the plastic foldable screen on the Razr which Motorola recently warned is susceptible to "bumps and lumps".