Motorola first unveiled the 2019 avatar of the Motorola Razr back in November 2019 and now almost two months later, the world's first flip phone with a foldable screen finally has a release date.

The highly anticipated foldable smartphone was originally set for release in the US on December 26, 2019. However, due to some unforeseen circumstances, Motorola had to delay its official release. But now it seems the wait is finally over as Motorola has reportedly begun taking pre-orders for the phone starting January 26 and the phone will hit the market by February 6.

Motorola Razr 2019 release delays

Motorola's 2019 Razr is a modern take on the highly successful Motorola Razr flip phone and the company reportedly said that the new redesigned device was in "very high demand" and it had to postpone the original launch date in order to have enough units ready to meet the high demand.

The Razr is quite reminiscent of the classic Motorola Razr flip phone with a similar design and footprint, except that it now has a full screen that folds and of course more powerful hardware compared to its famous grand dad.

Razr with 2020 specs

The new Motorola Razr sports a 6.2-inch foldable display that unfolds to reveal a full screen smartphone and folds to take a clamshell form factor. The phone also has a second external OLED display that measures 2.7 inches, taking inspiration from the original Razr which was launched back in 2004.

The new Razr is powerd by a mid-range-ish Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128gl gigs of internal storage. Due to the phone's bendable feature and sleek chassis the battery does seem to have taken a hit with Motorola opting for a rather underwhelming 2510mAh power cell.

It's all about that nostalgic feeling

The Razr is currently priced at $1,500 which does seem like a lot for a phone that is powered by a 2018 chipset and a not so impressive camera setup consisting of a single 16MP main rear cam and a 5MP selfie shooter, but the Motorola Razr is not about the specs. It is about a modern take on an iconic design and the foldable form factor which has that "nostalgia factor," and it's this that Motorola hopes to bank on.

Motorola Razr has competition already

The Motorola Razr will face tough competition from Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip smartphone which is expected to be released alongside the Galaxy S20 series on February 11. Just like the Motorola Razr, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a foldable screen in a flip phone form factor. It will be interesting to see how Samsung will price its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip as that will be the most important deciding factor.