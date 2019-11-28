Following the launch of its much anticipated foldable flagship phone Moto Razr, Motorola is all set to release its mid-budget phone on the beginning week of December. The smartphone company has teased an invitation poster hinting the device would feature a selfie camera which would pop-out when required. With the hint we can figure out the upcoming Moto smartphone would most probably be the Moto One Hyper.

The launch event would take place in Brazil on December 3 at 9.30 AM. Alike other anticipated devices, Moto One Hyper's live images and specification were leaked just before its launch. According to the information leaked, the Moto One Hyper would boast a dual primary camera setup combining a 64MP and an 8MP sensor.

The pop-up selfie camera would come with a 32MP sensor. The phone would be capable of recording 4K at 30 frame-per-second, and 1080P slow-motion video at 240FPS. Moto One Hyper would also come with a 6.39-inch FHD+ LCD display, NFC connectivity and a 3.5mm audio port. Powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, the upcoming Motorola smartphone would pack 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. It might also come with a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W TurboCharge support and would likely to run on Android 10 stock operating system for being an Android One device.

Motorola One Zoom

The company has recently launched its quad-camera smartphone Motorola One Zoom in American and European markets. The One Zoom competes majorly with Google's budget flagship 3A for its powerful camera and performance. The Moto One Zoom packs four camera sensors on its back- 48MP, 16MP, 8MP and a 5MP.

The device packs a 6.4-inch display and runs on SnapDragon 675 SoC combined with 4GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The device come powered by Android 9.0 operating system and a powerful 3,600 mAh battery. Motorola is also purported to launch Motorola One Hyper in ASEAN market soon.