Smartphone maker Motorola has just added another smartphone to its affordable portfolio. Dubbed Moto E6s, the latest smartphone is an enhanced version of the Moto E6 range of devices. The company has already launched three smartphones in this series - the entry-level Moto E6, a bigger variant of Moto E6 Plus and an affordable substitute Moto E6 Play with a few sacrifices. With the announcement, the latest Moto E6s will become the authoritative edition of the series.

The latest budget smartphone packs a 6.1-inch display with 720x1560 pixels HD+ resolution. It has a pixel density of 282 PPI and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device display comes with a waterdrop notch on the screen. The device measures at 155.6 x 73 x 8.5 mm and weighs just 160g. The smartphone comes with a water-repellent coating which is is very unlikely in most of the affordable range of devices.

Under the hood, the Moto E6s has a MediaTek Helio SoC which packs an Octa-core processor. The device has 2 GB worth RAM memory and has an inbuilt storage of 32 GB. The storage can also be expanded via a micro SD card.

The Moto E6s also houses a 3000 mAh battery with a 5W charging support. The device runs on the Android 9.0 Pie operating system and comes with two SIM slots, 4G LTE, Wi-FI 802.11n Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB and a 3.5mm audio-out jack.

The Moto E6s packs a dual-camera setup on its rear side and a fingerprint sensor for added security. The rear camera module consists of a 13 MP camera with an aperture count of f/2.4 paired with a 2 MP depth sensor to offer decent camera performance. The device also packs a 5 MP f/2.2 aperture lens for clicking selfies. The superior version of Moto E6 Plus comes with an 8 MP selfie camera and supports 10W fast charging.

Motorola is yet to announce the pricing details of the device for different markets. However, the company has confirmed unveiling the device in Latin American, European and Asian markets. The Moto E6s will come in peacock blue and sunrise red variants.