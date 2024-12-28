Motorcyclists Group in Singapore Caught Doing 'Superman' Stunts Along ECP In Viral Video; Netizens Slam Act Calling it 'Stupid'

A video of a motorcyclist doing risky 'Superman' act along the East Coast Parkway has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user Raven Qiu said that the incident occurred at around 2.59 am on Thursday.

A video showed a group of motorcyclists on the road, with one of the bikers lying down on the bike with both hands still on the throttle. The rider returned both feet to the vehicle after ten seconds of backward stretching.

The online video, shared in a group named Complaint Singapore, has garnered over 37,000 plays while more than 240 people have shared the post. Several internet users criticized the rider for the risky action in the comments section.

One user said, "Stupid rider doing stupid stunt," while others urged the traffic authorities to look into the matter.

According to the Singapore Police Force, drivers who engage in careless driving practices that put other road users' lives in danger would be subject to heavier penalties and legal action.

The offence of dangerous driving under Section 64(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961 carries a fine up to $5,000, jail term up to 12 months, or both. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine up to $10,000, a jail term up to two years, or both. Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all categories of vehicles.

Depending on how serious the case is, they may also be barred from obtaining or keeping a driver's license for a certain amount of time.

During the 'Superman' stunt in June of last year, an 18-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist was murdered after running a red light.

According to a social media video, the biker crashed with a car after failing to slow down in time.