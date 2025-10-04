38-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Singapore Hospital Following AYE Accident with Trailer Truck

A 38-year-old man died following an accident along the AYE towards Singapore's Tuas on Friday evening, October 3.

The police said that they were informed about the accident involving a motorcycle and a trailer truck at about 6.15 pm. They added that the motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force said that he was brought to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later passed away. The police are looking into the incident.

As motorcyclists watch, social media posts on different Facebook groups show a motorcycle stuck in the back of a red trailer truck with a big blood splatter on the road.

Although it's unclear if the motorcyclist is pinned beneath the trailer truck, one of the videos on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page shows him on the ground.

According to some social media posts, he is a Malaysian national who works in Singapore.

The most recent statistics from the Traffic Police's mid-year report show that there were 2,088 motorcycle accidents in the first half of 2025, up 9.5% from 1,907 in the first half of 2024.

In the first half of the year, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.7% of all traffic accidents and were responsible for slightly more than half of the 79 road deaths (43).