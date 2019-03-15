An accident took place involving two motorcycles, a car and a trailer on Friday morning that caused the death of a 25-year-old male, while the Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore informed people on Twitter about other accidents on the same day.

Police came to know about the accident along Kranji Expressway, heading towards the Pan-Island Expressway, after the Sungei Tengah exit at around 9.21 am. When the officials reached the accident spot they found the deceased man, who was riding his motorcycle and another 33-year-old male motorcyclist.

The 33-year-old man was in a conscious state and taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, but the other man was pronounced dead by the paramedics.

As per the police, the 24-year-old woman driver of the car and the 57-year-old man, who was driving the trailer are currently assisting the investigation.

However, LTA's Twitter page showed that this is not the only case which caused heavy traffic. As per the tweets, the authority asked people to avoid some particular lanes to save travel time.

Here are the tweets of LTA:

Only a few weeks ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the authority has enhanced criminal penalties and composition sums for road traffic offences and the ministry stated that "It is important to nip unsafe driving in the bud before serious accidents happen and people are killed or hurt."

Even though the reason behind these accidents are still unrevealed, but it is a fact that road safety is a big issue in the country.