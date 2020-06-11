The MotoGP season that got halted due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is going to start with back-to-back fixtures at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26, the governing body of the sport stated on Thursday.

Five circuits are going to host double-headers and there is going to be a total number of seven races as a part of the revised 13-round European calendar for the season of 2020.

Eight races have been canceled so far this season including the Qatar, Dutch, German, Finnish, British, Australian, Japanese, and Italian rounds. The third round will take place in the Czech Republic on Aug. 9 before two races in Austria on Aug. 16 and 23. Misano will then host two rounds in September.

MotoGP Season to Restart From July 19

MotoGP said a minimum of 12 rounds would be held in the championship. The total number of races could increase to 17 with four outside Europe between November 22 and December 13. The only long-haul races yet to be canceled due to the pandemic are those in Thailand, Malaysia, the United States (Texas) and Argentina.

Those events and their dates will be confirmed before July 31, MotoGP added. Moto2 and Moto3 were able to start their season in Qatar in March because they were already there for testing but MotoGP was unable to race due to quarantine restrictions.

The updated schedule:

July 19: Spanish Grand Prix

July 26: Grand Prix of Andalusia

Aug. 9: Czech Grand Prix

Aug. 16: Austrian Grand Prix

Aug. 23: Styria Grand Prix

Sept. 13: San Marino Grand Prix

Sept. 20: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Sept. 27: Catalan Grand Prix

Oct. 11: French Grand Prix

Oct. 18: Aragon Grand Prix

Oct. 25: Teruel Grand Prix

Nov. 8: European Grand Prix

Nov. 15: Valencia Grand Prix

(With agency inputs)