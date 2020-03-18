Motorola seems to be gearing up to launch a series of affordable smartphones soon. Following the launch of its affordable option Moto E6s, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is speculated to launch another affordable smartphone. According to a new report by 91 Mobiles, the upcoming Moto smartphone has popped up on the Google Play Console listing and cited most of its specifications.

The Moto G8 Power Lite was spotted earlier also in the benchmarking platform GeekBench and in the Bluetooth SIG certification listing. While the GeekBench listing hinted at its processor, the latest leak via Google Play Console purportedly reveals the Moto G8 Lite's camera, RAM and connectivity.

According to the listing, the device will come with a display having HD+ resolution measuring 1600 x 720 pixels. The screen has been confirmed to feature a waterdrop notch, but the size hasn't been mentioned yet. However, the pixel density of 260 PPI hints the display size will probably measure 6.4 inches. The device body will feature a polycarbonate build and run on the Android 9 Pie operating system. While most of the latest handsets come with Android 10 out-of-the-box, featuring Android Pie sounds a bit dated. But Motorola will definitely come up with an OTA update soon after the device is released.

According to the Google Play Console listing, the Moto G8 Power Lite will feature a Mediatek MT6765 SoC which has four ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz and four more ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The device will also feature 4 GB RAM memory.

According to its Bluetooth listing, the Moto G8 Power Lite will feature Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity alongside 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS and other regular connectivity features. Though the listing has featured a frontal image of it, an earlier render published by WinFuture.de's Roland Quandt claimed the affordable Motorola smartphone would sport a triple camera setup consisting an ultra-wide and a macro camera. According to its FCC certification, the Moto G8 Power Lite will sport a 5000 mAh battery.