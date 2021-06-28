Mother-of-three Dies 22 Days After Receiving AstraZeneca Vaccine that Caused Blood Clots in Brain

A mother-of-three hailing from Leicester in the United Kingdom died 22 days after receiving the AstraZeneca covid-19 jab leaving behind her five, three and one-year-old children.

The mum named Lucy Taberer fell seriously ill after getting the jab as she developed blood clots on her brain that resulted in a massive stroke leaving her paralyzed.

The 47-year-old was then immediately rushed to the hospital by her family members only to see her condition worsen everyday.

Her family members revealed that after taking the jab, she suffered from pain on the right side of her stomach and visited a doctor who said the pain could be due to formation of kidney stones and prescribed her pain killers and other medicines and she reassured herself that she wasn't having a reaction to the vaccine.

As two days passed, Lucy developed a bruise on her body the size of a tennis ball and bad rashes began forming on the side of her face. Her gums started to change color and that is when the family began worrying about her condition and sought medical help.

Only 13 days after receiving the vaccine, Lucy was rushed to the Leicester Royal Infirmary as blood clots began to form on her brain and was diagnosed for treatment were doctors provided her blood-thinner drugs but her body didn't react to the medicine and suffered a massive stroke.

Lucy was then transferred to the intensive care unit at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) and underwent a surgery but her body stopped responding to medical treatment and was recommended life support and that is where she breathed her last.

A spokesperson from the Leicester City NHS Clinical Commissioning Group which was in charge of the vaccination drive in the city told Leicestershire Live, ''We were very sorry to hear of Lucy's death, which is clearly very tragic and deeply upsetting for Lucy's family and friends.''

More than 200,000 cases of such reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccination has been recorded around the world and several countries have also suspended its use over concerns that it causes blood clots.

''Extremely rare cases of blood clots with low levels of platelets have been observed following vaccination with Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca,'' said a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care.