Mother of Slain Marine Blasts Biden, Invites 'Real President' Donald Trump to Son's Funeral

The mother of a US marine who was killed by the ISIS-K in Afghanistan has invited former President Donald Trump to her son's funeral saying it would be an honor to meet the 'real' US President.

Shana Chappell, the mother of Marine, Kareem Nikiou, who held President Biden responsible for the deaths of US troops, has now asked Trump to attend the funeral service which is due to take place on September 18 at the Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California.

In her most recent Facebook post, Chappell invited Trump to her son's funeral, snubbing President Biden.

"I would love if somehow my President (Trump) could be present," Chappell wrote.

'Trump was the Actual Winner of the 2020 Election'

Chappell gained national attention after she had attacked Biden for the death of her son in Kabul on Facebook saying: "my son's blood is on your hands". Her son was among the 13 US service members who were killed at Kabul airport on August 26 in which several Afghans were also killed.

In a viral social media post, she also appeared to falsely claim that Trump had won the 2020 election.

"If my president Trump was in his rightful seat then my son and the other [heroes] would still be alive!!!!" she wrote in a Facebook post on August 30.

Trump Responds to Chappell's Viral Screed

Trump then responded to Chappell's remarks in a statement on his website, saying Chappell's criticism was "100% correct."

"If I were President, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, and so would the sons and daughters of others, including all of those who died in the vicious Kabul airport attack ... I love you, and I love Kareem," Trump wrote.

Chappell thanked Trump for his "beautiful response" in a follow-up Facebook post on September 2, requesting his presence at Nikoui's funeral. "It would be such an honour to meet the real President of the United States of America, President Trump. I love you and America loves you," she wrote.

It is unclear if Trump plans to attend the funeral. In another statement on September 6 paying tribute to the fallen Marine, Trump said: "Thank you Shana, our country loves you and especially loves your beautiful boy, Kareem."

Netizens Say Chappell Politicizing Her Own Son's Death by Inviting Trump

One Twitter user wrote, "My heart goes out to this woman BUT Trump killed sooooo many more maliciously instead of saving most of our soldiers over there like Biden did." Another wrote, "Trump thinks soldiers who get killed are losers and this is who you want at your son's funeral!?"

One comment read, "After this woman just called Donnie the real President, I am quite sure he will appear. Good PR for him imagine. Lmao. As for lady, get a hold of yourself. All of the hate speeches, name calling, and social media isn't going to bring your son back."