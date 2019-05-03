UK parliament has taken a unique step ahead of all to show the world that they have taken the issue seriously when the 'mother of parliaments' declared a symbolic climate change "emergency" on Wednesday, May 1. So the question is who will be the next?

The bold move was taken while backing a British politician and the leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn's call for "rapid and dramatic action" to save the earth. "We have no time to waste. We are living in a climate crisis that will spiral dangerously out of control unless we take rapid and dramatic action now," he said.

He said that the lawmakers should listen to those who have most to lose due to climate change. The 69-year-old politician also added that UK still has time to show the support of those activists who are concerned about this issue and the British parliament could be the first "in the world to declare a climate emergency, we could, and I hope we do, set off a wave of action from parliaments and governments all around the world."

But it should be noted that such a political move is considered a nod to an increasing vocal activist movement, especially among the young generation in Europe. Reports showed that these people are the ones responsible for school strikes and civil campaigns to demand faster action to combat the climate change issue.

Recently, an activist group called Extinction Rebellion caused major disruptions in central London when they conducted a protest movement for almost 11 days at a stretch. The group has welcomed Wednesday's motion in a tweet saying: "UK MPs pass a motion to declare an environment & climate emergency. This has seen them start to #TellTheTruth about the climate & ecological crisis. They must now halt biodiversity loss, go net #ZeroCarbon2025 & create a #CitizensAssembly."

UK's Labor Party also wrote on Twitter that "Now it's time for real action to tackle climate change."

Apart from the movements, violent protests and strikes, there were several documentaries, which were created to alert people about the changing world. A new British documentary serious called "Our Planet" is currently streaming on Netflix. Narrated by Emmy and BAFTA winner Sir David Attenborough, this series is a complete package of how beautiful the world is and how climate change is affecting the living creatures of this world.

The Twitter platform of Our Planet posted a video to make people aware that by following 5 tips, they can do something to save this world. Watch the video here: