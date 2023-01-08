Mother of Gunman Who Killed 19 Children at Uvalde Elementary School Arrested for Threatening to Kill Boyfriend

Adriana Martinez Reyes, the mother of school gunman Salvador Ramos, was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a man whom she was living with.

She was arrested on Wednesday after Oklahoma City police were called multiple times to a house to look into a domestic dispute. A man, identified as Vl Alvarez, told the police that Reyes threatened to kill him as she was moving out of the house. He said he was afraid of what she might do to him while he was sleeping. Vl Alvarez added that he was disabled and even though he loved her, he had grown afraid of her.

Reyes, who was still at the scene, then began shouting at the man. She called her boyfriend crazy and added that she lived with him because he is not that bad and she loves him. Reyes was charged with threatening to perform an act of violence and assault, and battery.

According to court documents, Reyes told the police her son killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas shooting. The 40-year-old was released from the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Friday afternoon with the bond set at $1,000.

Local media reports stated that Reyes left the jail wearing a mask and a hoodie.

After the school massacre, Uvalde residents said they did not see her in the city for a while. Reyes had asked for forgiveness for her son through the media. "I have no words to say because I don't know what he was thinking, He had his reason for doing what he did," she has said. "And please don't judge him. I just want...to the innocent children who died, forgive me...forgive me...forgive my son. I know he had his reasons."

18-year-old Salvador Ramos on May 24, 2022 fatally shot 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. He was shot dead by law enforcement officers.