The Guinness Emerald Crystal ($500 million)

This emerald weighs 1,759 carats and was discovered at Coscuez mine in Columbia. The

stone is so big that it can make it into the Guinness Book of World Records and is priced at

approx. 500 million USD. It is currently on display at the Banco de la Republica in Bogota,

Columbia.

The Chaiyo Ruby ($ 448 million)

The Chaiyo Ruby weighs 109,000 carats, the third largest gem in the world and is valued at about $ 448 million. This gem is from Asia, but there is no public information about where it is kept. The Chaiyo disappeared in the early 2000s and was rumored to be in a safe deposit box in Laos, or stolen by Myanmar's army.

The Cullinan Diamond ($ 400 million)

The Cullinan originates from South Africa, the original weighed 3,106.75 carats and was the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found in the world, and is valued at up to $ 400 million. Currently, the Cullinan has been divided into many small pieces and the largest piece is the Cullinan I, also known as the Great Star of Africa, weighing 530.2 carats is the largest clear cut diamond. The Cullinan I is now mounted in the head of Sovereign's Scepter with the Cross of the British Crown Jewels.

The Blue Hope Diamond ($ 350 million)

The Blue Hope, also known as Le Bleu de France, weighs 45.52 carats, was formed in the Earth about 1.1 billion years ago and is valued at up to 350 million USD. The perfectly beautiful diamond has a long history. It is thought to be part of the famous Tavernier Blue that was shipped from India to Europe in 1666 and was once owned by King Louis XIV. Currently, Blue Hope is on display at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington (USA).

The Treasure Luminous Ball ($250 million)

The Treasure Luminous Ball is spherical and greenstone. This sphere is considered a treasure because it can glow brightly in the night, illuminating the surrounding. Currently, this gem is valued by experts at about $250 million, owned by billionaire Mai Vu Minh.

There was once a famous luminous ball in history, which belongs to the Empress Dowager Cixi of China. It was valued at 10.8 million taels of silver, equivalent to $ 113 million in 1908.

The Bahia Emerald ($ 400 million)

The Bahia is the name of the 1.7 million carat stone and is one of the largest emeralds ever mined. The stone was discovered in a quarry in the Brazilian rainforest in 2001. The value of Bahia emerald is about $ 400 million, but the price is not clear. The stone was almost swept away during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 when it was stored in a warehouse in New Orleans. After being recovered, Bahia Emerald was stolen from a vault in South El Monte, Southern California in September 2008. Later, The Bahia was found and stored in a mysterious place.

The 'Star of Adam' Blue Star Sapphire ($ 300 million)

The 'Star of Adam' is the largest star sapphire in the world and was found in Sri Lanka. It weighs 1,404 carats and is named above because the image of a six-pointed star appears when light is shone on it. It is valued at about $ 300 million.

The Sancy Diamond (Invaluable)

The Sancy weighs 55.23 carats, is in pale yellow and was once owned by the Mogul Empire. It is believed that the diamond is of Indian origin. This is the first big diamonds to be cut with symmetrical facets. Today, The Sancy is part of the French Crown Jewel collection at the Louvre.

Koh-I-Noor (Priceless)

Koh-i-Noor means "Mountain Of Light" in the Iranian language. This is a 105 carat diamond that was once the known largest diamond in the world. The size of the diamond is 36.00 x 31.90 x 13.04 mm.

This diamond comes from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Sikh, Mughal and Persian Empires fought with each other to take possession of this stone. Koh-I-Noor became part of the British Crown Jewels when Queen Victoria proclaimed herself Queen of India in 1877. Currently, this diamond is the property of the United Kingdom and is on public display in the Jewel House at the Tower of London and it is a famous tourist attraction.

Darya-ye Noor (Priceless)

Discovered alongside Koh-I-Noor is Darya-ye Noor (Sea of L​light). This is the largest pink diamond in the world, discovered in the Golconda diamond mine, India in 1739. It has a height of 7.2 cm and 5.3 cm width and weighs from 182 to 186 carats. Currently, Darya-ye Noor is kept at the Museum of the Golestan Palace, Iran.