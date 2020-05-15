We all love a good story about someone selflessly donating to charity, especially during these tough times where every corner of the world is affected by Covid-19.

The key to living is giving. In other words, by adding to the well-being of others, we discover more meaning throughout everyday life. Many influential individuals have taken in this exercise, deciding to give their money related assets to communities and causes that need support.

When giving to an effective charity, the size of your donation directly correlates with the number of people you are able to help. But you don't have to be a millionaire to make a significant difference; even small donations have the potential to drastically improve an individual's quality of life.

Let's face it, when a very popular billionaire like Warren Buffett donates millions for a good cause, we will hear about it immediately, because every news outlet wants to talk about him, and everyone wants to spread the word. Meanwhile, there are a lot of inspiring acts of kindness by exceptional philanthropists, that most people have never heard of, but they probably should have.

Below, therefore, are some of the most impressive acts of charity by great philanthropists. Some are performed by individuals and others are performed by groups.

1. Calvin Lo's Charitable Trust Worth US$245 million:

I'll want to open this list with someone you might not have heard of - Calvin Lo (盧啟賢), one of the most publicity-shy business tycoons in Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region Of China). In fact, he is one of the few businessmen who actively tries to downplay his wealth and stays out of public attention. Lo hails from a business family and is the heir to an empire – a very rich empire. The Lo family has always catered to the ultra-rich, planning their wealth, estates, and business successions in the most private and personalized way. Lo is the CEO of life insurance broker, R.E. Lee International, that places over US$1 billion of premiums annually. He expanded the business into asset management by starting R.E. Lee Capital; the firm now has US$8 billion under management, making them one of the most powerful and influential funds in the world.

Lo has a personal networth of US$1.7 billion. He also has set up different charitable trusts worth US$245 million for his philanthropic initiatives. Lo was a board member of the Jane Goodall Institute from 2006 to 2018 and advocated for the well-being of animals, the community and the environment.

Lo has so far donated US$5 million, 500,000 masks, and 35,000 boxes of sanitizers to help underprivileged people in Taiwan and Hong Kong. He made an additional US$8 million donation to help people in the hard-hit province of Wuhan.

2. Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation:

When talking about great givers and philanthropists, one of the names that come to your mind is, Oprah Winfrey. Over the years she's been known for her consistent charity donations and community aid initiatives.

Not only has Winfrey brought to light the needs of people around the globe through her talk show and reporting endeavors, but she's donated millions of dollars through the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation. Her foundation took on most of the responsibilities of the Angel Network and the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Foundation, contributing more than $140 million to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls. As a philanthropist, she's also supported causes like Time's Up, N Street Village and the Museum of African American History and Culture.

Winfrey has donated US$10 million to coronavirus relief efforts. Part of the money will go feed those most impacted by the coronavirus epidemic in America, including children who rely on school lunch programs, low-income families, the elderly, and individuals facing job disruptions.

Winfrey's media empire has made her one of the wealthiest people in the world with a personal net worth of US$2.6 billion

3. Gates Foundation; Empowering The Poorest, Especially Women And Girls To Transform Their Lives:

There's no doubt the Gates Foundation has had a profound impact on global health. The sheer scale of its charitable giving is astonishing. It's the largest philanthropic foundation in the world. The foundation now spends more on global health every year than the World Health Organization — not to mention more than most countries on the planet. Founded by Bill and Melinda Gates, the foundation is holding US$46.8 billion in assets.

Every year, millions of people find ways to transition out of poverty—by adopting new farming technologies, investing in new business opportunities, or finding new jobs. Gates Foundation acknowledges that women and girls have a unique power to reshape our societies. So they invest in women and girls empowerment, helping families, communities, and countries achieve long-lasting benefits.

The American billionaire pledged the extra US$150 million on top of US$100 million he committed in February for the WHO, following an appeal by the health body for funding

4. Make A Child Smile Appeal:

Working to reduce the stigma that surrounds HIV, the Make A Child Smile Appeal works as part of the Children With AIDS Charity to raise funds for the organization's Education Department, which is both educating young people and fighting the prejudice that surrounds HIV.

The Make A Child Smile Appeal is supported by a lot of influential people. The likes of; John Travolta, Richard Branson, Bill Gates, JK Rowling, Coldplay, and many others.

Before you donate money or goods, research the charity. Be certain that the charity is real. Several agencies like BBB, IRS, offer information to help you evaluate the operation of charities.