The health department of Moscow stated that 5,260 people lost their lives due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 in the city in May, which is much higher than the 1,895 deaths confirmed by the coronavirus crisis response center of Russia in the course of the month.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 410,000 people globally while infecting over 7.2 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

COVID-19 in Russia

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation in the world followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are working to find a cure for the deadly novel virus that is creating havoc in recent times. The countries are slowly relaxing the coronavirus restrictions that were imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

(With agency inputs)