The world of Mortal Kombat would experience even more fearsome and deadly battles soon with the arrival of one character: the super-evil Joker. NetherRealm Studios in association with Warner Bros Interactive is bringing the weird-looking evil in all the versions of the first Kombat pack starting January 28, 2020. Mortal Kombat developer has released a teaser video of the Joker in YouTube today.

The arrival of Joker also hints to bring more famous DLC superhero characters to make the Kombat world in the coming days. We believe it would intensify the gameplay even more and attract many gamers in the coming days. In the teaser, Joker confronts Harley Quinn. Have a look at the brief face-off.

Kombat World Crossplay

Mortal Kombat 11 would now support crossplay feature after an update. For now, the feature is available only for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One gamers and expected to arrive in later platforms at a future date.

NetherRealm and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment claimed that they are currently testing the crossplay feature. And it would let the PS4 and Xbox One players in a cross-platform matchmaking pool for online battles.

How does it work?

You can play in crossplay mode by keeping the feature toggle on. Whenever you matchmake in Online Kasual modes, the game would now search for the best match across prospective PlayStation 4 and Xbox players.

Crossplay Online Rooms would offer a central location for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players to manually meet up and face off against other players on different platforms in Online Casual game modes.

However, the player on the opposite platforms would require coordinate outside of the game ecosystem to meet up in a specific Crossplay Online Room to play against each other.

Your in-game progress, purchases, unlocks, and profile would remain platform-specific. You won't be able to transfer it to another platform.