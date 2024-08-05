Morocco vs Spain Live Streaming: How to Watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semifinal Online in the US, UK and India

Spain, silver medalists from the Tokyo Games, will take on Morocco on August 5, aiming to make it to a second consecutive Olympic men's football final and to avenge a disappointing World Cup last-16 defeat to the African team two years ago.

Morocco reached its first Olympic semifinal with a 4-0 win over the United States, while Spain comfortably advanced with a 3-0 win over Japan in Lyon. Spain, who won Olympic gold on home soil in 1992 and reached the gold medal match at Sydney 2000, are now striving to improve upon their performance from three years ago in Japan, where they were defeated by Brazil in the final.

Another Chance for Spain

The Spanish team had lost 2-1 to Brazil after extra time in the Tokyo final. Morocco, led by captain Achraf Hakimi and top scorer Soufiane Rahimi, who has scored five goals, defeated Argentina 2-1 in a dramatic Group B opener, followed by a 3-0 win over Iraq, and a 2-1 defeat to Ukraine.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a 2-1 win against Uzbekistan and a 3-1 victory over the Dominican Republic, but lost 2-1 to Group C winner Egypt, finishing second in their group.

Though the match in Marseille is an under-23 event, Spanish media see it as a prime opportunity to avenge their World Cup shootout defeat, while Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi views it as another chance to showcase his country's progress.

This semifinal will also feature familiar faces, including Paris Saint-Germain teammates Hakimi and goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, Villarreal's Ilias Akhomach and Alex Baena, as well as Real Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli and Juan Miranda, who has recently been signed by Bologna.

When and Where

The Morocco vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal match will be played on Monday, Aug 5, at the Stade de Marseille, France.

The Morocco vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal match begins at 6pm (local time), 12pm ET, 5pm BST and 9:30 pm IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Morocco vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Morocco vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The Morocco vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal match will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The Morocco vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.