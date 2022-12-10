Morocco vs Portugal Live Streaming: How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal Online from Anywhere

Morocco could become the first African team to play a World Cup semifinal in Qatar, but in order to do that they first need to beat Portugal. And there is every chance they can do it. Achraf Hakimi and his men go into the quarterfinal against Portugal after beating the likes of Belgium and Spain.

So, the Moroccans are expected to give Portugal a hard time when they play the third quarterfinal at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday. However, Portugal have so far put up a great show at the Qatar World Cup 2022, both with and without Ronaldo. Here's how to watch the Morocco vs Portugal 2022 World Cup Quarterfinal match.

Fight for Glory

One of the incredible stories of this World Cup has been Morocco. They topped their group, which featured teams like Croatia and Belgium, and then defeated Spain in the Round of 16 to pull off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. The next opponent for the African nation, who has been taking down giants in this World Cup in Qatar, is Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, who is vying for a place in the semifinals.

After being benched in their round of 16 match against Switzerland a lot is being speculated about the former Barcelona striker. It will be intriguing to see if Ronaldo even makes the Portugal team for this crucial match.

Goncalo Ramos came in for Ronaldo in the most recent game against Switzerland and scored a hat-trick to help his team to the quarterfinals. There have been rumors of a potential conflict between Ronaldo and Fernando Santos, the team's coach. Ronaldo was dissatisfied that he wasn't included in the starting lineup for the match against Switzerland, according to Santos.

However, after it was claimed that Ronaldo was threatening to leave the Portugal team, the Portugal team has denied that there is any kind of conflict between the two.

Even though Ronaldo, Portugal's all-time leading scorer, entered the game as a replacement, Santos claimed that he conducted himself professionally the entire time by warming up with his teammates and celebrating each goal.

Morocco would like these disputes and rumors to have an impact on their rivals. Although we recognize that Portugal must still be seen as the favorite for this game, one understands that they would not have it easy against a sported Moroccan outfit. The African team has been excellent throughout this World Cup.

That said, this will be the third meeting in a World Cup between the two teams. Morocco got the better of Portugal in 1986, and 32 years later the Portuguese bested the Moroccans in 2018.

Here's how to watch the all-important Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match

When and Where

The Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match will be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 10 (Saturday). The match starts at 18:00 pm local / 10:00 am ET / 15:00 pm GMT / 8:30 pm IST/ 02:00 am (Dec 11) AEDT.

How to Live Stream

Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast on television and also live streamed across the globe.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on Globo TV.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast the Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: The Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The match can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: The Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: The Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: The Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. The match will also be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: Morocco vs Portugal 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.